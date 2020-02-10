Feb 10, 2020, 10:48 PM
Azerbaijan president congratulates victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Baku, Feb 10, IRNA – Azerbaijan Republic President Ilham Aliyev in a message on Monday congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the 41st victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The message reads, "I sincerely congratulate you and Iranian people on the national celebration and victory of the Islamic Revolution."

Current level of ties between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic which are based on historic, cultural and religious roots will be improved on the basis of good neighborliness, he said, ensuring that mutual cooperation will further strengthen in the context of bilateral relations and in the international institutes.

Aliyev also wished Iran's friendly people and government peace, stability and welfare.

