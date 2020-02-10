Azerbaijan president congratulates victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The message reads, "I sincerely congratulate you and Iranian people on the national celebration and victory of the Islamic Revolution."

Current level of ties between Iran and Azerbaijan Republic which are based on historic, cultural and religious roots will be improved on the basis of good neighborliness, he said, ensuring that mutual cooperation will further strengthen in the context of bilateral relations and in the international institutes.

Aliyev also wished Iran's friendly people and government peace, stability and welfare.

