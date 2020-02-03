Deal of Century serves Trump, Netanyahu electoral needs, says analyst

Kandil, a member of Lebanon’s National Media Council, said that the announcement of Deal of the Century coincided with the political and electoral crises Trump and Netanyahu have faced in upcoming elections.

Trump unveiled his so-called the 'Deal of the Century' in a meeting with Netanyahu at the White House last week.

The Lebanese analyst added that the deal was for Trump to win the Zionist lobbies’ support in the coming presidential election and for Netanyahu to be kept away from trial and imprisonment for corruption.

The deal formally known as ‘Vision to Peace’ puts an end to all the UN Security Council and UN General Assembly Resolutions and agreements to bring about peace for Israel and Palestine and contributes to the Zionist regime’s attempt of Judaization of Jerusalem and other occupied Palestinian territories, Kandil said.

He said that the Deal of the Century recognizes Israeli occupation of territories in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon and is planned to ultimately annihilate the Palestinian cause.

Palestinians took to streets in Gaza and the West Bank after the announcement of the deal to protest conspiracy of Trump favoring Israel at the expense of the State of Palestine.

Many international and Muslim figures have so far denounced US conspiracy against State of Palestine.

Iranian envoy to the United Nations Es'haq Alehabib earlier said that ending occupation is the only solution to the crisis in Occupied Territories of Palestine, dismissing attempts to buy the Palestinian honor, aspirations and dignity by money.

