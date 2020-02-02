EU foreign policy chief to confer with President Rouhani

"@JosepBorrellF will travel to Iran on 3-4 February, where he will meet with President @HassanRouhani , with the Speaker of the Majlis, Ali Larijani and the Foreign Minister

@JZarif to discuss recent developments in the region," European Union External Action (EEAS) wrote in its Twitter account."

"These meetings will provide opportunities to discuss the recent regional developments. High Representative Borrell received a strong mandate from the EU foreign ministers to engage in diplomatic dialogue with regional partners, to de-escalate tensions and seek opportunities for political solutions to the current crisis," the statement reads.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday that Borrell is scheduled to meet with the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a number of senior officials during his stay in Tehran.

"The visit will also create an opportunity to convey the EU’s strong commitment to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation between the European Union and Iran," it added.

