Iran’s Red Crescent assistance to Turkey's quake victims

The IRCS Secretary General Mahmoud Reza Peyravi made the annoucement in phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Kerem Kinik immediately after the news came in that earthquake had hit Turkey’s Elazıg province.

Peyravi expressed condolences to the families of the victims and offered help to Turkish rescue and relief teams on the scene.

Turkish officials have announced that 19 people died and 772 others were injured in the aftermath of the earthquake. They also said that 30 people are unaccounted for.

Iranian and Turkish Red Crescent Societies have close cooperation in responding to disasters. The Turkish body helped Iran’s flood-hit areas in March 2019.

