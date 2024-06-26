Ten children in Gaza losing one or both legs each day: UN official

“Basically we have every day 10 children who are losing one leg or two legs on average,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

Citing figures from the UN children’s agency (UNICEF), he said that the number “does not even include the arms and the hands, and we have many more” of these.

“Ten per day, that means around 2,000 children after the more than 260 days of this brutal war,” Lazzarini said.

He said amputation often takes place “in quite horrible conditions, and sometimes without anaesthesia”.

Children in Gaza today are paying a “high price”, Lazzarini said.

He pointed to findings published by Save the Children on Monday that up to 21,000 children are estimated to be missing in the chaos of the war in Gaza.

