Israeli general calls all-out war against Hezbollah ‘collective suicide’

“If we pay attention to what Hezbollah is doing in the Galilee in recent months, we find settlements crumbling, empty of people, on thousands of acres of burned land,” Itzhak Brik said, Palestinian news agency Samaa reported on Wednesday.

The scenes that can be seen in Gaza are seen today in the northern part of the occupied territories, Brik said, admitting that the Iron Dome has failed to stop drones, rockets and missiles for months.

“We are not preparing for dozens of missiles every day or for the thousands we will have in the next war,” he added.

Brik also asked: “When Israel does not have one army in one field, how are they going to deal with six? How are they going to deal with thousands of missiles?”

