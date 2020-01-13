Shamkhani calls for accelerating US exit from region

Speaking in a meeting with Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, Shamkhani said undoubtedly Americans will exit the region under the shadow of unity among regional people and governments.

The Islamic Republic of Iran by conducting missile attacks on US' Ain Al-Assad Base in Iraq once again proved that it will not compromise in preserving security and its national interests.

Trump and his unwise advisors imagined that they will be able to damage Resistance Front by assassinating IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani but the Soleimani and other martyrs' bloods reinforced the Resistance Front and caused more hatred in the region and the world against US.

Referring to Israeli regime's blind attacks on Resistance positions which are conducted under US support, Shamkhani said undoubtedly General Soleimani martyrdom will make the Resistance Front more determined in fighting against Zionists' criminal acts.

Expressing Iran's readiness to support Syrian Government's measure for putting an end to terrorists' presence in Idlib, he said usurping Syrian oil and resources is another tragic issue which will be stopped by US withdrawal from the region.

Khamis, for his part, once again offered his condolences over General Soleimani's martyrdom and killing some of the Iranians in recent Ukrainian plane crash.

General Soleimani's aim was to defend oppressed people against US and Israel's aggression.

Appreciating Iran's great support for the Syrian people in fighting terrorism, he said now that terrorism sedition is about to be uprooted, we should try to develop economic relations with Iran.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish