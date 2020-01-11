Senior analyst says strategic aspect of Iran's response is US exit form region

International Crisis Group senior analyst Ali Vaez further said that Iran might give a fully proportionate response or eye-for-eye reaction in the coming months.

Asked by IRNA that the martyred commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was in the blacklist of the US since a long time ago, but nothing had been done to assassinate him, he responded that we are speaking about a US president (Donald Trump) who is not a politician and is unpredictable.

He noted that Trump's decisions are based on his emotions and influenced by his anti-Iran advisors, and said, "Diplomatic animosity of Iran and the US dates back to the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Vaez said that Trump under the current conditions is trying to prevent Iran from carrying out large-scale and serious retaliatory military measures.

The senior analyst said that if Iran had not responded to the US assassination, it would have lost its credibility and prestige in the region or the US might have carried out similar military measures.

The assassination of General Soleimani made the already strained Iran-US relations to deteriorate further.

