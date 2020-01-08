Sunni cleric: US common enemy of all world Muslims

“For us the Muslims and Martyr Soleimani, it was an honor to attain martyrdom by the most cruel enemy of Islam and Muslims”, Mamusta Ahmad Sheikhi said, “His martyrdom helped the unity and solidarity among the Muslim community continue.”

The Sunni cleric of Kermanshah province depicted General Soleimani as ‘a great hedge against American presence in the region’ and ‘one that didn’t let Americans swallow Islamic countries.’

Mamusta Ahmad Sheikhi was speaking in the commemoration ceremony of General Qasem Soleimani. Many Sunni clerics attended the ceremony, including Sunni Imam’s of several cities of Kermanshah province.

Lieutenant General Soleimani and the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes and their fellow combatants, separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars, were targeted and assassinated on Friday.

Pentagon admitted in a statement that the terrorist assassination was carried out at the direct order of US President Trump.

