Spox: Iran to decide on fifth step to reduce JCPOA commitments tonight

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that some decisions had been taken for the fifth step, but due to the current situation, an important meeting will be held on the fifth step which can impact the previous decisions.

"Today's decision wil determine Iran's policy concerning the implementation of the JCPOA and the future of the deal," Mousavi said.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks in his weekly press conference on the occasion of commemorating the martyrdom of commander Soleimani.

He described Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani as a global hero for combating terrorism, violence as well as extremism.

The General could be regarded as the person who has captured the hearts and is a best-loved icon, he added.

He went on to say that the foreign media are seeking to introduce Soleimani in a wrong way whereas the plots will go nowhere.

Mousavi thanked the Iraqi nation and government over the funeral ceremony of the resistance martyrs, expressing condolence on the martyrdom of Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes as well as the other military forces.

7129**2050

To be continued

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish