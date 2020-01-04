Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: Iran does not seek war, but confronts those threatening its interests

Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran does not seek war, but it will unhesitatingly confront and strike those who threaten the Iranian people’s interests, dignity and glory.

- Iran opens truck production line after Germans leave

Iran opened a truck manufacturing plant that employs 5,000 people at full production.

- Minister complains to WHO over US bans on Iran access to medicine

The Iranian health minister has, in a letter to the World Health Organization (WHO), criticized international organizations for not taking sufficient measures to help save lives of Iranian patients in the face of unilateral US sanctions.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Americans fleeing after their terrorist attack

Iran vowed "harsh retaliation” for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that martyred a top Iranian general who had been the key figure in defeating Daesh and other Takfiri terrorists in the Middle East.

- Zionist regime struck 54 targets in Syria, 900 in Gaza in 2019

The Zionist regime’s military struck 54 targets in Syria and about 900 targets in the Gaza Strip in 2019, statistics issued by the regime show.

- Liverpool beat Sheffield united 2-0 in EPL

Unbeaten Premier League leaders Liverpool made it a full year without losing in the top flight as Sheffield United were brushed aside at Anfield.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian celebs express sympathy over martyrdom of commander Qassem Soleimani

Iranian actors, filmmakers and singers have express sympathy over the martyrdom of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

- Iranian sportspersons condemn 'U.S. assassination' of Qassem Soleimani

Iranian sportspersons have blasted the U.S. airstrike which martyred General Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport.

- Lebanon’s Hezbollah will continue Soleimani’s path

Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that the Hezbollah would continue the path of Iran’s Major-General Qassem Soleimani after his death in a U.S. airstrike in Iraq.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Leader vows severe revenge for Soleimani assassination

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said a crushing revenge awaits the criminals who killed Major General Qasem Soleimani, a top commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and other martyrs of the Friday attack in Baghdad.

- Non-oil foreign trade surpasses $63 billion

Iran's overall non-oil foreign trade (excluding crude oil, mazut, kerosene and exports via suitcase trade) during the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Dec. 21) stood at $63.73 billion, says Seyyed Ruhollah Latifi, spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

- Private sector woes about next year’s budget bill

Two budgetary issues will have huge impacts on the private sector’s activities next year, namely taxes and subsidized currency

