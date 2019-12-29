Launching OSEC to make Iran "reference for saffron price": MP

Hassan Hosseini-Shahrudi said that Iran should not stand and watch that other countries make billions of dollars trading Iranian saffron.

Saffron is being presented in Tehran Stock Exchange to balance Iranian market so that the real price of saffron becomes clear for the foreigners.

He added that Iran should support establishment of OSEC because it can provide Iran, which produced 90% of the saffron in the world, with the chance to show its capacity of saffron product.

Iran has been selling its saffron in bulk for years; some other countries package "the red gold" of Iran and sell it, so Iran's stance was hurt in saffron market, he said.

Hosseini-Shahrudi told IRNA that with regard to the share of Iran in cultivation of Saffron, it should have the highest position in that matter.

9417**1416

