Silk Road plan strengthens Iran-China ties: Ambassador

Beijing, Dec 28, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to China said on Saturday that the "One Belt, One Road" project has strengthened the friendship between Iran and China.

Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh made the remarks in a welcoming ceremony held for a group of Chinese journalism students within the framework of Xinhua to the Iranian Embassy in China.

Keshavarzzadeh said that Iran, like China, is an ancient country and the relations between the two countries are also ancient.

He wanted the 100 journalism students to study more about Iran and visit Iran to write about it.

Abasali Vafai, Iran's cultural attaché in China, said that the Chinese Language is so special in Iran that Iran has established the Chinese language and literature department in 10 universities.

Cultural exchange and getting acquainted with the diplomatic circles are among the goals of the visit made by the students to the Iranian Embassy.

A documentary about the Iranology with Chinese subtitles was shown to the guests.

