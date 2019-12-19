Russia, Germany, UK, France underline preserving JCPOA

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Director General for Political Affairs of the French Foreign Ministry Philippe Errera, Director of British Foreign Ministry's Political Affairs Richard Moore and Political Director of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office Jens Ploetner attended the meeting.

They discussed complicated situation surrounding implementation of the JCPOA and underlined adherence to the deal and continuing efforts to find ways for preserving the international pact.

The Russian official once again highlighted significance of self-restraint about any move which may make implementation of the deal difficult.

The officials also stressed that the deal should get back on initial course.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish