D-8 Int'l University to admit students

D-8 International University has been established in Hamedan, in western Iran. Bu-Ali Sina University as "the founder University" will be in charge of establishing it.

Abbas Afkhami in a meeting on Thursday attended by Iran's Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami in Hamedan Governor-General's office stated that the D8 International University will admit university students from all across the world.

"There are already a few students enrolled and a few students are waiting for admission to D8 International University," he added.

The dean of the D8 International University said that given that it is an independent university, it is hoped that with the cooperation and interaction of the governor-general of Hamedan a separate building will be foreseen in Hamedan.

D-8 International University is an intergovernmental University affiliated to the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation consisting of Iran, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Turkey, Nigeria, Malaysia, and Egypt. Its goal is to strengthen academic exchanges among its member-states. This university has been established to strengthen cooperation among member-states through the inter-university and student exchanges in order for member countries to achieve an acceptable international share of these exchanges.

