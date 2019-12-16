Tabriz Tool Manufacturing Company signs export contract with Syria

Habib Abbaspour said on Monday that another $10 million will be added to the contract.

He added that now the company's production ranges from 6 to 7 milling and drilling machines to 17 to 18 units a week and staff salaries have been paid and debts have been settled.

Abbaspour said that in the new era we are trying to bring the company to its true position, stating that currently there are 735 people working in this company and production of CNC machine, milling and drilling machines and other milling machines are among the high-quality products of Tabriz Tool Manufacturing Company that have led to export.

He went on to say that some time ago the products were exported to Germany, Turkey, Iraq, and Armenia, which shows the high quality and accuracy of the company's products.

Tabriz Tool Manufacturing Group, with over 50 years of history, one of the largest factories in Tabriz, is located in Qaramlak and manufactures all kinds of industrial machines such as machine tools, industrial compressors, water pumps, electric motors, lift trucks, diesel engines, textile machines, milling machines, drilling machines, casting parts and CNC machines.

