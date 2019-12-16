Iranian National Center for Addiction Studies to open in Tehran 

According to the Monday report by the United Nations Information Center (UNIC) in Tehran, designation of the center as the “Regional Capacity Building and Research Centre” is the outcome of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Drug Control Headquarters of Iran on 14 October 2019. Under this agreement, the center will promote evidence-based treatment of drug use disorders and improve public health and public safety and shall ensure delivering training and promoting research in the region in close partnership with other similar drug treatment and addiction research institutions in the country.

The signing of this MoU is the result of long-standing cooperation between the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian counterparts in the establishment of successful programmes, addressing the problems of drugs and HIV in the various areas of prevention, treatment, and care.

