Austrian envoy: Austria in cooperation with Iran in nine fields

Stefan Scholz made a visit to Sanandaj, Kordestan Province, western Iran.

In a meeting with the Mayer of Sanandaj, Scholz said that the goal of his visits is to get familiarized with the province and identify grounds for cooperation.

He said that because there are not enough safe channels for financial transactions, the two countries intend to focus on the training and strengthening capacities.

Scholz added that Kordestan Province and Austria are topologically very similar, and that the two areas are superpowers in terms of endemic music.

Regarding the Joint Comprehensive plan of Action (JCPOA) signed by Iran and the five members of the UN Security Council plus Germany in 2015, he said that Vienna is working hard to save the deal and that Iran should enjoy the economic interest of the deal as well.

Scholz said that the Austrian companies are unhappy that diplomacy and politics have not been able to pave the way for cooperation.

