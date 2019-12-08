Hormuzgan, Omani Musandam have many common grounds for cooperation

Hormuzgan governor-general Ferydoun Hemmati underlined in a meeting with the governor of Musandam on Sunday evening that launching permanent markets in the Khasab city of Musandam province and exchanging goods between the local markets of Khasab and Melvani of Hormuzgan could be an important step for cooperation between the two provinces.

Hemmati stated that joint ventures by using private sector capacity and trade and export of goods is another opportunity to develop relations between the two provinces.

He also called for the expansion of shipping and maritime transport and the strengthening of tourism links between the two provinces.

Hemmati went on to say that given the proximity of these two provinces, "we would like to see a more commercial and economic relationship between Hormuzgan and Musandam provinces".

The Governor of Hormuzgan emphasized the need to develop a comprehensive plan for the development of trade, tourism and economic exchanges between the two provinces of Hormuzgan and Musandam .

Governor-General of Musandam Said al-Harasi also thanked Hormuzgan's Governor-General and invited Hemmati to visit the province to pursue agreed discussions and ways to develop cooperation between the two provinces.

Oman has good political relations with Iran and the Oman market is one of the target markets of Hormuzgan businessmen which proximity and reduction of shipping costs, cultural and religious affiliations, the Oman people's interest in Iranian products, the successful experience of Hormuzgan businessmen in Oman, have increased the importance of the province's merchants in the Oman market.

