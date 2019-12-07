Iranian teenage girl wins gold in Asian math Olympiad

Atrisa Sadat Mousavian won the gold medal among 40,000 participants from 21 Asian countries, said a provincial official of the Ministry of Education of Iran, Mohammad Ghavidel.

He said that the SASMO is one of the biggest mathematics competitions in Asia, which includes students from the first- to eleventh-graders.

Created in 2006, SASMO expanded from 155 local participants in 2006 to more than 20 000 participants from 19 countries in SASMO 2016. With realistic and high standards, SASMO contests aim to stretch the untapped thinking potential of the student population, their participation in SASMO will help them improve in school mathematics as well as Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), according to the website of the event.

