Iran Navy destroyers to be equipped with electronic warfare systems

Rear-Admiral Hossein Khanzadi made the remarks at a ceremony held in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on accession of three surveillance aircraft called Chakavak (Lark) to the Navy fleet.

The commander made the statement about the electronic warfare system at the inaugural ceremony of Chakavak, saying that such capability will enable transfer of electronic warfare system from beach to the sea, then create new power for fighting the enemies and bolstering the deterrent power.

Electronic warfare system is strategic for Iran's Navy, the commander noted.

Chakavak (Lark) is a light aircraft designed for both surveillance and training purposes, which can fly up to 14,000 feet.

Powered by a single engine, Chakavak can perform 4.5 hours of consistent flight.

