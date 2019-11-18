Kish Island can help attract foreign investments

Managing director of Kish Free Zone Gholam Hossein Mozaffari told the inaugural ceremony of the Sixth International Exhibition of Exchange, Bank and Insurance (Kish Invex 2019) that the countries should seize special opportunities for investment in Iran.

Iran boasts of numerous capacities in the field of economy and despite oppressive sanctions, its economy has reached relative stability, he said.

Noting that the Insurance industry along with banks and bourse can play a crucial role in promoting production, he said that banks can also turn into a complementary arm in shaping an efficient economy.

Sixth International Exhibition of Exchange, Bank and Insurance (Kish Invex 2019) attended by 300 Iranian and foreign companies opened in Kish late on Monday and will continue for four days.

8072**2050

