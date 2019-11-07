Tehran ready to share experiences with Sarajevo on reducing air pollution

Speaking in a meeting with Sarajevo Mayor Abdulah Skaka, Hanachi referred to commonalities between Bosnia and Herzegovina, especially cultural ones.

Referring to wastes and air pollution as an epidemic problem in all big cities Tehran is ready to have any cooperation with Sarajevo with this regard.

Stressing on finding the root cause of pollution, he said 80% of pollution in Iran is due to fossil fuels.

He noted that 8.5 million people are living in Tehran and 4.5 cars commute in the city.

Due to the fact that 40% of commuting is being done by personal cars, Tehran faces inversion in winters, Hanachi said.

Meanwhile, Skaka said Tehran and Sarajevo signed sisterhood agreement which is regarded as a suitable framework for developing mutual cooperation.

He described as inevitable Iran’s role in defending Bosnia in 1992-1995.

Skaka noted that there is an Iranian cultural center in Sarajevo which is working very well and important Iranian days are being celebrated there.

He also expressed readiness for taking advantage of Tehran’s experiences in urban development and solving air pollution issues.

