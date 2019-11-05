Alborz Islamic Azad University to admit Iraqi students

The Head of Islamic Azad University of Alborz and Karaj Branch Mohammad Hassan Borhanifar explained the capabilities, capacities of Karaj Branch and voiced the university's readiness to engage in student acceptance from regional countries, especially neighboring and Muslim countries.

Borhanifar said expanding the university's interaction with other countries in the region and the world is one of the policies of the university and has scientific and research contacts with other countries.

He expressed the hoped that the admission of talented students from other countries would provide the university with numerous scientific and educational services to other countries in the region and would form an effective step in promoting the scientific and cultural quality of the region.

Bilal Mohammad Majid, who represented the Iraqi Kurdistan Mokrian Company, also attended the meeting, expressing his interest in directing applicants interested in studying at the Islamic Azad University of Karaj as one of the top universities and expressed the hope for expansion of bilateral cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Karaj Branch.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish