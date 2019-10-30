Int'l Building Industry Exhibition opens in Kish

Some 105 Iranian companies as well as representatives of five countries are displaying their latest achievements in the fields of construction technologies and equipment and materials.

Contributing to construction industry and tourism's progress in Kish free trade zone and promoting special status of the zone in exporting goods and services and developing civil infrastructures are among the objectives of the exhibition.

Holding the exhibition as a major economic event in the country is considered an opportunity for investment and promoting ambience for trade and upgrading financial and monetary markets in Kish.

Building industry is one of the major industries of the country on which 80 other industries depend.

