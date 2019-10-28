Fordow manifestation of national authority of Islamic Iran

In a meeting with nearly 70 representatives of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Friday Prayers leaders of Qazvin and Markazi provinces, Ali Asghar Zarean said that the Islamic Iran has reached self-reliance in different areas of fuel cycle and not only intelligence services' efforts to use different techniques to slow down this process has not succeeded yet, but also Iran has had widespread success in the face of these hostile and cruel attempts.

He said that the Islamic Republic has broken the monopoly of this strategic industry by exchanging uranium and exporting heavy water to world markets and underlined that heavy water monopoly, which was previously owned by a consortium of several countries was broken by selling Iranian heavy water in markets of the world and our country attended the International Nuclear Club.

The Special Assistant to the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization noted that 4 of the Supreme Leader's 9 requirements over the JCPOA were undertaken by the AEOI, which was fully implemented, the most important of which was the gradual exchange of uranium. Because "we were not sure of the opposite sides, we first exchanged the yellow cake for uranium with the intelligence of the whole cake", and then it was delivered to the other side temporarily.

He added that another case was the redesign of the Arak reactor, with its secondary circuit set to launch in the next two weeks and eventually operational in 2020.

According to the assistant head of the Atomic Energy Organization, research and development is the third case to go forward with strength and power, and in the coming days, three generations of new advanced machines will be unveiled in a single machine.

He emphasized that the last is the development plan of the country's nuclear industry activities, which now account for 16 projects and priorities in the nuclear energy complex, some of which have been put into operation, others in the medium- and long-term.

