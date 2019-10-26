Ryabkov terms Iran's fourth JCPOA commitment reduction as inevitable

"They announced a long time ago that if there is no progress from the side of other parties to the JCPOA in ensuring Iran’s legal economic interests, they will take the corresponding measures every two months,” Ryabkov was quoted by Russian media as saying.

He added: “I assume that if the situation continues to stall and if there is no improvement regarding Iran’s trade-economic situation, the so-called fourth stage may become inevitable.”

Earlier, Head of Iranian President's Office Mahmoud Vaezi said that a special committee is studying Iran's 4th step of reducing JCPOA commitments.

He added that European countries are expected to fulfill their obligations.

