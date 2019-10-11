China urges self-restraint by relevant parties in Iran tanker accident  

“We note relevant reports. The [Persian] Gulf situation at present is highly complicated and sensitive,” Shuang said addressing the Friday press conference.

He added: “We hope all relevant parties will remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from actions leading to further escalation to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the [Persian] Gulf region.”

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned targeting the Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea, saying that the vessel is currently in stable condition.

Investigations indicate that the oil tanker has been targeted two times in half an hour interval from the eastern Red Sea, he said adding that fortunately crew on board are safe and sound and the situation is under control.

The oil tanker which belongs to the company sustained damage when it was hit by missiles 60 miles from the Saudi port city of Jeddah earlier on Friday.

Oil spill from the oil tanker in the Red Sea was stopped.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish