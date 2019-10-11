Oct 11, 2019, 1:09 PM
FM spox condemns targeting of Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea  

Tehran, Oct 11, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned on Friday targeting the Iranian oil tanker in Red Sea, saying that the vessel is currently in stable condition.

Investigations indicate that the oil tanker has been targeted two times in half an hour interval from eastern Red Sea, he said adding that fortunately crew on board are safe and sound and the situation is under control.

He further noted that over the past months, some destructive moves against the Iranian tankers have been carried out and relative investigations to identify those masterminding the move are underway.

Commenting on the pollution made due to oil spill, Mousavi said that those behind the attack should be responsible for their dangerous adventurism.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the incident the results of which will be announced later, he said.

