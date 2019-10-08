Pakistan, China discuss Persian Gulf developments

The statement of army’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) did not mention details of the meeting but said that both sides discussed the developing situation in the Persian Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, during the meeting apprised Chinese military leadership on regional security environment including situation in Kashmir and stressed the solution of Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India according the UN resolutions.

ISPR said that Chinese military leadership appreciated Pakistani wise approach which is in the interest of peace.

Both sides agreed to enhance existing defense cooperation in line with historical affinity.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa is carrying out the visit to China when Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is also in Beijing for an important bilateral visit.

