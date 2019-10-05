Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 5

** IRAN NEWS

- No ship carrying grain held up outside ports over payment

- Afghanistan, election and alignment

- IAEA says Iran taking step in right direction

** IRAN DAILY

- No enemy in Persian Gulf; enemy outside

- Energy minister to inaugurate eight power projects

- IAEA reports improved cooperation with Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Flames of sedition rage in Iraq

- Syrian FM vows to 'liberate every inch' of Syria

- Iran beat Canada to register first win at FIVB World Cup

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Assassination plot against General Soleimani foiled

- Ibrahim Çelikkol, Hesam Manzur join cast for “Drunk on Love”

- Iran earn first win at 2019 FIVB World Cup

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Central Bank of Iran restricts ownership of banks' shares

- Iron ore exports rise 43%

- IAEA acting chief reports improved coop. with Iran

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish