Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 5

** IRAN NEWS
- No ship carrying grain held up outside ports over payment
- Afghanistan, election and alignment
- IAEA says Iran taking step in right direction
** IRAN DAILY
- No enemy in Persian Gulf; enemy outside
- Energy minister to inaugurate eight power projects
- IAEA reports improved cooperation with Iran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Flames of sedition rage in Iraq
- Syrian FM vows to 'liberate every inch' of Syria
- Iran beat Canada to register first win at FIVB World Cup
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Assassination plot against General Soleimani foiled
- Ibrahim Çelikkol, Hesam Manzur join cast for “Drunk on Love”
- Iran earn first win at 2019 FIVB World Cup
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Central Bank of Iran restricts ownership of banks' shares
- Iron ore exports rise 43%
- IAEA acting chief reports improved coop. with Iran
