Iran to deliver ME message of peace to world: President Rouhani

We hope that we will be able to deliver the regional nations’ message which is peace and an end to any intervention in the sensitive Persian Gulf and the Middle East, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani upon arrival at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport on Monday.

Rouhani has traveled to the US for a four-day trip to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), meet international dignitaries and talk to the press.

“I will also get the Iranian nation’s message across to the international community. The Iranian people are suffering from a cruel economic war. Iran is a nation of resistance and wants everyone to return to their commitments and laws,” added Rouhani who was talking to the Iranian media in the airport.



Rouhani is set to address the UNGA on Wednesday when he will propose the idea of “Hormuz Peace”, an initiative by Iran to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

