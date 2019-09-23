President Rouhani arrives in New York to attend UNGA meeting

Rouhani is slated to join other world leaders at the UN General Assembly meeting that will kick off in New York on September 24.

According to Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Office for Communications and Information Parviz Esmaeili, President Rouhani is to deliver a speech to the UN General Assembly session on Wednesday.

He is also scheduled to sit down for talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the General Assembly, he said.

Esmaeili added that President Rouhani will take interviews with international media and take part in a press conference at the end of his tour.

Based on the schedule, the Iranian President will return home on Thursday evening, he noted.

Earlier in a ceremony marking the Sacred Defense Week, the 39th anniversary of the start of the 1980-88 Iraq-imposed war, Rouhani said that Iran will raise the initiative of 'Peace in the UN General Assembly' with the slogan of 'Coalition for Hope' and 'Hormuz Peace' in the region in protest to attempt to attribute regional incidents to Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is currently in New York accompanying President Rouhani during his mission.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish