Int'l Silk Road confab starts in west of Iran

About 40 representatives from 14 world countries as well as a number of Iranian officials including Head of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization Ali Asghar Mounesan and Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mansour Gholami are present in this international event.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the event, Hamedan Mayor Abbas Soufi hoped that the event would be a golden opportunity for preparing the ground for registration of the historical city of Hamedan in the world site.

Soufi said that introducing historical sites of Hamedan and developing tourism in the Silk Road are important goals of holding such a conference.

This is the first time the International Conference on the Silk Road is being held in Hamedan. The event will last for eight days.

The participating countries include France, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, Bhutan, Turkey, Switzerland, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Nepal.

