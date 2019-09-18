Iran, Turkey urge broadening of medical ties

Iranian senior official made the remarks at the 27th Iran-Turkey economic cooperation commission in Ankara, adding both countries' needs on health and treatment could be met through cooperation.

Head of Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission Vaezi underlined that both sides have made progress in the fields of medical equipment as well as producing medicines including stem cells, cellular therapies, organ transplantation, biotechnology, and organ tissue.

Vaezi expressed appreciation over the successful holding of the trilateral summit of Iran, Turkey, and Russia on Syria held yesterday in Ankara.

Turkey Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, for his part, voiced his country's readiness for developing all-out ties in the areas of health and treatment as well as supplying some of the necessary medicines from Iran.

He went on to say that medical turnover of Iran-Turkey is less than possible potential, adding a new chapter of cooperation could be opened up through supplying medicines, treatment technology, medical equipment as well as education.

