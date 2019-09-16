Iran ready to export medical equipment to Indonesia

He made the remarks in a meeting with Indonesian Health Minister Nila Moeloek.

Sattari said that a new marketing vibe has been created in Iran thanks to the human resources available in the country.

He described existence of 33 million young population and five million students in Iran as the biggest treasury for moving from oil-oriented economy to knowledge-based economy.

Iranian official added that a new generation of entrepreneurs has been added to employment sector who are active in various fields like aerospace, nanotechnology, bio-technology and stem cells.

The oil-based economy will shift to knowledge-based economy in the context of joint venture investment of the funds, science and technology parks, start-ups and banks, he noted.

Stressing Iran's progress in health sector, Sattari said that over 97% of drugs are produced inside the country.

This is due to political and economic sanctions imposed on Iran over the past several decades, he said, in reference to establishment of the biggest biotechnology firms in Iran being unique in the Middle East.

Iran is ready to export medical equipment and to transfer know-how to produce drugs with low cost and high quality to Indonesia, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Moeloek pointed to Iran's progress in various scientific fields, saying her trip is aimed at following up the progress of agreements which had earlier been signed by two countries.

She expressed hope for transfer of Iranian medical nanotechnology to Indonesia.

Indonesia is ready to share Iran's advanced experience in nanotechnology field, she added.

Both sides also signed MoU on transferring technology of producing human vaccines from Indonesia to Iran and also MoU on exporting nanotechnology products from Iran to Indonesia between Indonesian Health Ministry and Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

