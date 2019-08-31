Helsinki Summit underscores preservation of JCPOA, strengthening Persian Gulf security

The meeting was held on Thursday and Friday in the Finnish capital Helsinki, and the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that Europe while continuing its efforts to maintain 2015 JCPOA agreement between world powers and Iran, also welcomed any progress beyond Iran's preservation.

Mogherini noted that her job was to protect the full implementation of the existing agreements, but the EU welcomed further measures if they were to be taken on the basis of the JCPOA and completion.

German Foreign Minister Haiku Maas also said on Friday after the meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Finland that Brussels would continue its efforts to maintain the nuclear deal with Iran.

Speaking after talks with his French and British counterparts in Helsinki, Finland, Maas went on to say that Europe would step up diplomatic efforts to maintain the nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the EU foreign ministers at the Helsinki summit called for maintaining Iran's nuclear deal and safeguarding the Persian Gulf commercial waterway.

Raab also said that the European countries were working together to persuade Iran to continue its presence in the agreement.

"We are trying to implement the provisions of the JCPOA and the diplomatic dialogue with Iran is of particular importance and priority for the European Union," said Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders in Helsinki on Friday.

"We are concerned about security and the freedom of shipping and we are trying to enforce the provisions of the JCPOA," Reynders noted. Finding ways to guarantee the freedom of shipping in the region and at the same time working with Iran to implement the nuclear deal properly is our priority, the diplomat highlighted.

The Foreign Ministers of Britain, France and Germany met on Friday in a meeting in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, to discuss ways to maintain the nuclear deal with Iran.

Mogherini and the European signatories of the JCPOA (England, Germany and France) in the meeting held shortly after the Group of 7 summit in Biarritz of France discussed the issues raised during their meeting with the leaders of these countries.

However, Iran has warned that in the case of European inaction, it will take a third step to reduce its nuclear commitments by September 6. Without acceptable practical action, European countries urge Iran to continue to abide by its commitments. German Foreign Minister Haiku Maas has called on Iran to put the easing of tensions in the region on its agenda.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 to force Iran to change its foreign policy approach with maximum pressure. But these economic sanctions and Washington's pressure have fueled tensions between the two countries which its consequences are recent months' developments in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf.

