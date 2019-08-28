Iran, Syria resolved to boost trade exchanges

According to SANA, Samer Khalil underlined the need for setting a long-term strategic agreement to increase the volume of trade exchanges which has witnessed a tangible development since 2015.

He hoped that Iranian companies will implement successful projects in the country's reconstruction and set up joint companies with the Syrian counterparts.

Eslami, for his part, hailed the first conference of Syrian-Iranian Joint Chamber of Commerce, saying that it is very important to hold such conference and participate in Damascus International Fair to introduce the available investment opportunities to the Iranian side, develop relations and increase investment as well as facilitating a share in the reconstruction process.

Iranian government is interested to see the country's companies to put Syrian reconstruction high on their agenda, he said.

Participants in the first conference of Syrian-Iranian Joint Chamber of Commerce also called for working to raise the level of economic ties between Syria and Iran to highest levels and to offer all facilities to establish joint investment projects in the two countries.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish