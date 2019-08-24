Iran sanctions Foundation for Defense of Democracies for promoting US' economic terrorism'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry added the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz to its list of sanctions over their role in “endangering the Iranian people’s security and vital interests”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in implementation of the obligations laid down under Note 1 of Article 4 and Note 1 of Article 5 of the “Law on Countering Violation of Human Rights and Adventurous and Terrorist Activities of the United States in the Region” of August 13, 2017, after coordination with relevant authorities, herewith includes the aforesaid institution and its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz in the sanctions list specified in the said law; and therefore the above mentioned persons will be subject to legal consequences enumerated in Articles 6 to 8 of the said law,” reads a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published on Saturday night.

The ministry stressed that FDD and Dubowitz have effectively damaged the country’s security as well as the vital interests of the Iranian nation.

“...the American institution acting under the deceitful name “The Foundation for Defense of Democracies” – and in particular its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz – have deliberately and knowingly, through activities such as fabrication and spreading of false information, encouraging, provision of advice, lobbying and smear campaigns, effectively collaborated in designing and implementing the sanctions against Iran and aggravation of their effects, and have been endeavoring, in a proactive and serious manner, towards damaging the security and vital interests of the people of Iran,” according to the communiqué.

The move comes after Washington designated Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for “implementing the agenda of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei”.

The US reimposed economic sanctions on Iran in August and October 2018 following its withdrawal from the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“... the unilateral and unlawful economic terrorism (or the so-called economic sanctions) imposed by the United States government -that have been designed and put in place aiming at regime change in the Islamic Republic of Iran, affecting the policies, decisions and actions of the government of Iran, and beyond that, harming national and public security and damaging independence, territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Iran- in many cases have resulted, in objective and practical terms, in endangering lives, health and freedom of people, including freedom of legitimate business domestically and internationally, damaging public property and facilities, serious harm to the environment, risking the aerial and maritime safety etc. in an extensive and severe manner; and therefore have amounted to the level of full scale economic war and terrorism against the Iranian people,” reads another part of the document.

Mark Dubowitz has been heavily using Twitter and other social media to spread the Donald Trump Administration’s propaganda in defense of Washington’s sanctions on the Iranian nation, government and its political establishment.

