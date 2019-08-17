Yeva going to Varna Int’l Filmfest

The Varna International Film Festival will be held in Bulgaria from August 23 to September 1 and the film "Yeva" will be screened in out of the contest section of the festival.

Varna International Film Festival is Bulgaria's greatest film festival, held annually with new films from different countries around the world. The festival's title, "Love is Folly," comes from the name of the oldest Bulgarian film ever made, more than a hundred years old.

Yeva directed by Anahid Abad is a joint production of Armenia and Iran.

This is a film about a mother trying to forget about her ups and downs. Yeva is a 34-year-old doctor who is being prosecuted for killing her husband. She escapes from Yerevan to protect her young daughter, takes refuge in a distant place, and inevitably has to deal with issues and difficulties of life in a new place.

Yeva was nominated for Armenian Cinema at the 90th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film. The film has participated in other prestigious festivals and has received awards from the 12th Pomegranate Film Festival, the 15th Yerevan Golden Apricot International Film Festival, the 17th Russian "kinoshock Film Festival", the New York Film Festival and the International Children and Youth Film Festival.

