Vice chairman of Bosnia-Herzegovina Ulama, Iran Hajj affairs official meet in Mecca

During the meeting, Samaeich expressed pleasure over meeting with Supreme Leader's representative and said that the most significant issue of Islamic world under the current situation is communications and coherence among the Muslims and believers.

"Despite prevalence of calm and peace in Bosnia-Herzegovina, some of the Muslims are migrating to western states due to lack of job opportunities," he said.

Navvab, for his part, recalled friendship between Iran and Bosnia-Herzegovina, saying, "We all are Muslims and we hope that bilateral relations will further improve in future."

Iran has long-standing relations with Bosnian Muslims, he said, noting that Iranian youth stood alongside Bosnian youth to instill hope in the Muslim warriors.

"We are ready to share experience in the field of Hajj with our Bosnian Muslim brothers," he said.

