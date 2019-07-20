Iran envoy to Cuba: US willing to kill JCPOA

Rashid Bayat-Mokhtari said that the JCPOA was the fruit of the Islamic Revolution for the people of the world and region.

He explained the US unilateral sanctions, Iran's response to unilateral pullout of the JCPOA, US threats to Iran and Tehran's responses, and mutual relations between Iran and Cuba with Buenos Días program on Cuban TV on Friday.

Regarding the JCPOA, Mokhtari said that Iran is a peace-loving country and favors dialog and reached an important international agreement with the five members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany and strengthened peace through dialog.

The colonial and imperialist countries launched extensive propaganda to misportray Iran seeking atomic bombs into the minds of the people of the world, which Iran proved it wrong in the two years of intensive negotiations that led to signing the JCPOA.

He added that reaching the JCPOA was difficult job. But the US unilaterally and illegally withdrew from it last year; Iran strategically waited for a year and announced that Tehran will stay committed to the deal only if its economic interests defined in the deal are met.

He also commented on the British seizure of the supertanker carrying Iranian oil, saying that the US and some of its allies see their interests in destroying the JCOPA.

"We have repeatedly said that the seizing the oil tanker in an instance of piracy, and that the only way to interact with Iran is through respecting the people and the thousands-year old civilization of the country."

He also talked about the influences of the Islamic Revolution on the world and the Middle East.

He termed the self-confidence, resistance and independence of people of the world and the region as the fruits of the Islamic Revolution.

Mokhtari said that the relations between the people of Iran and Cuba are deep and the two governments support each other in international community and organizations.

Iran and Cuba have so far held 17 rounds of joint commissions meetings for economic and scientific collaborations and several economic, trade, scientific, cultural and educational agreements have been signed in their frameworks.

He appreciated Cuban experts and scientist for their efforts to transfer the technology of hepatitis vaccine and to help Iran with expansion of sugarcane industries in Iran.

He also said that Iran has tried to help Cuba in several fields, including nanotechnology.

The host of the show introduced the culture, history, and civilization of Iran and some pictures of Shiraz, Isfahan, and Persepolis.

