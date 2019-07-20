Zarif: US presence destabilizing every part of world

"The resistance of the people of Venezuela against the interventionist behaviors of the US is very important for us and the people of the world", said Zarif, expressing happiness for going to "friendly and brotherly" country Venezuela to attend the Non-Alignment Move meeting.

"Venezuelans can live together without US intervention."

Asked about the claim made by US Vice-President Mike Pence about Zarif's visit to Venezuela has destabilizing impacts, he said that the US brings about instability and insecurity wherever it sets foot, which is clearly seen in the Persian Gulf, the Middle East, Latin America and South America.

"One can find no place in the world that US presence has given it stability. Presence of the United States in any point of the world causes destabilization, pressure on people, and growth of extremism and terrorism."

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and some other officials like Venezuelan Foreign Minister and speaker of Venezuela parliament.

He added that Zarif will then travel to Nicaragua and Bolivia to discuss the latest developments in political and economic relations.

