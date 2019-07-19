Iran female karateka becomes finalist in Asian competitions

Iranian team attended two categories of kata and kumite.

The event will also bring about quota for 2020 Olympic.

The 2020 Summer Olympics, officially known as the Games of the XXXII Olympiad and commonly known as Tokyo 2020, is an upcoming international multi-sport event that is scheduled to take place from 24 July to 9 August 2020 in Tokyo, Japan.

Khaksar earlier defeated India and the Philippines.

After hitting Nepal and Indonesia, she advanced to final match.

She is scheduled to stand against Uzbekistan on Saturday.

