Zarif mocks US allegation that Iran violated JCPOA even before signing

"Seriously?," Zarif asked in his Twitter account in reaction to a part of White House statement that said "There is little doubt that even before the deal's existence, Iran was violating its terms.

White House claimed: "We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran."

Earlier, Zarif acknowledged that based on the timetable Iran reduced commitment to the JCPOA to reciprocate the US breach and re-imposing sanctions lifted by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Iranian stockpile of enriched uranium has gone beyond 300 kg, the ceiling envisaged by the JCPOA.

The first step has been taken regarding enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles, he said, adding that the next step to modify the ceiling for uranium enrichment will also be taken.

