Armenian Community in Isfahan is a real symbol of national solidarity

"Armenian-Christian compatriots in this province lived peacefully alongside their Muslim compatriots over the centuries and played a role in the development of the country and the province. Their participation in various areas of our society has brought together the glory of reconciliation, solidarity and national unity in this province," said Abbas Rezaei Saturday night at the opening ceremony of Armenian community's museum in the city of Isfahan.

Referring to the Armenian role and participation in the scientific progress of the country, he pointed to the presence of some Armenians as professors in the universities of the country, adding that Dr. Gasparin is an example of the Armenian scientists who, as a professor of genetics at the Isfahan University of Medical Sciences, are the source of great services for education.

The governor of Isfahan added: "Armenians in the historic city of Isfahan, along with their Muslim compatriots, have lived in vitality and progress, which is a progressive society.

Rezaei pointed to the opening ceremony of the Museum of Armenian Anthropology in Isfahan, adding that the establishment of such a museum reflects the historical strength of the Armenian settlement of Jolfa of Isfahan and has a significant impact on the introduction of more than the ancient Armenian culture of the city and its peaceful living with its Muslim compatriots Will visit Vanke church visitors.

**** Armenian community's museum opens in Isfahan

Authorities in the Iranian city of Isfahan, as well as the Armenian community, have opened the Armenians’ anthropological museum to showcase the minority’s lifestyle and history.

The museum, opened on Saturday night, is split into four sections on the Armenians’ printing instruments and kitchenware, men and women’s offices during the Safavid and Pahlavi dynasties.

It’s also home to a gallery of the most important Armenian figures at the Jolfa district of Isfahan that have been shot by the German photographer Ernst Hoeltzer (1835-1911).

He was a German engineer and one of the pioneer photographers in Iran in the 19th century.

Isfahan is also home to the Armenian Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as the Church of the Saintly Sisters, built in the Shah Abbas Safavi era in 1606.

The cathedral, located in the New Jolfa district of Isfahan, is commonly referred to as the Vank which means "monastery" or "convent" in the Armenian language.

Its interior is covered with fine fresco and gilded carvings and includes a wainscot of rich tile work. The ceiling above the entrance is painted with delicate floral motifs in the style of a Persian miniature.

Some 7,000 Armenians live in Isfahan. Like all other minorities in Iran, they are free in pursuing their own religious rituals.

6125**1416

Follow Us On Twitter @IRNAENGLISH