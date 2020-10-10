Oct 10, 2020, 10:25 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84070360
0 Persons

Tags

Museum of Islamic arts in Tehran

Islamic arts museum located at "30th Tir street" in Tehran is exhibiting the works of the Islamic and Il-khanid period and Seljuqid dynasty. Tehran, Iran. October 10, 2020/IRNA.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 0 =