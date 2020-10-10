Museum of Islamic arts in Tehran

Islamic arts museum located at "30th Tir street" in Tehran is exhibiting the works of the Islamic and Il-khanid period and Seljuqid dynasty. Tehran, Iran. October 10, 2020/IRNA.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Grape harvesting in Northwestern Iran
The grape-vine is probably the oldest and best known of the cultivated fruit plants grown in…
-
Iran's Meighan Wetland hosts migratory birds
Arak, Oct 7, IRNA – Meighan Wetland in the central province of Markazi has revived due to…
-
Tehran tourist resorts
The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in…
-
Fars Province ready to host Int'l convention on peace and tourism
Shiraz, Oct 4, IRNA – Cultural director-general of tourism and pilgrim affairs of Fars Province…
Your Comment