Tehran tourist resorts

The first time Tehran is mentioned in historical accounts is in an 11th-century chronicle in which it is described as a small village north of Rey. Rey, in which signs of settlement dates from 6000 BC, is often considered to be Tehran’s predecessor. Tehran has many to offer its visitors including Golestan Palace, Grand Bazaar, Treasury of National Jewels, National Museum of Iran, Glass and Ceramic Museum, Masoudieh Palace, Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, Carpet Museum of Iran, to name a few. Tehran, Iran. October 6, 2020. IRNA/Davoud Ghahardar.

