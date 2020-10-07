Grape harvesting in Northwestern Iran

The grape-vine is probably the oldest and best known of the cultivated fruit plants grown in Iran. Over 40 different types of grapes are harvested across the country. Cultivars like Asgari, Keshmeshi, Shahroudi, and Khalili have shown a lot of potentials and have a high yield rate. Keshmeshi and Asgari are the most important Iranian grape seeds. Keshmeshi and Asgari are consumed as freshly harvested herbs and raisins. Every October, grape harvest takes place in northwestern Iran. Tabriz, Iran. October 7, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Yousefi.

