FM Zarif and IAEA DG meet in Tehran

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday night in Tehran. Zarif said that Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency in the context of the International law and transparency of Iranian nuclear program, noting the IAEA must act professionally with impartiality. Tehran, Iran. August 26, 2020.IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish